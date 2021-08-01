Jarvis+ (JAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140,355.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $742,982.21 and $140,355.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.