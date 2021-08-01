Jarvis+ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,237.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $789,569.54 and approximately $114,237.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

