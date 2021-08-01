Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 612,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

