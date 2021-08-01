Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

