JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,025 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $9,819,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

