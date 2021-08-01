JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,937,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get JNS alerts:

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.