John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JHI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $19.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
