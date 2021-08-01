Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

