Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

