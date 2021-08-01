Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.