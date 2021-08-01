JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $118,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

