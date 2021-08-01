JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,900,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

