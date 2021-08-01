Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.57% of Jumia Technologies worth $54,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

