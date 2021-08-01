Jupiter Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

