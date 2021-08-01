Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of TKAYY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 342,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

