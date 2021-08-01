Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Spire (NYSE:SR) Head to Head Analysis

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Just Energy Group and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% Spire 7.32% 11.05% 3.11%

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Spire $1.86 billion 1.98 $88.60 million $3.76 18.87

Spire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Just Energy Group and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire 0 4 7 0 2.64

Spire has a consensus target price of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Spire beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.