JUST Trading Up 30.9% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $120.45 million and approximately $135.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

