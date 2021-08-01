JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00014235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 88.9% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $301.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,385.38 or 1.00218910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00826962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

