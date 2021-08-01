Kadena (KDA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $677,286.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $677,286.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,714,009 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

