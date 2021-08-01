Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 360,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.62. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

