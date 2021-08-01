Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 198.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLDO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.