Kambria (KAT) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Kambria has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Kambria has a market cap of $6.46 million and $105,969.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kambria

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

