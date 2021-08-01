KardiaChain Market Cap Hits $173.38 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, KardiaChain has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $173.38 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00102676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00137398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,282.46 or 0.99544792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00821774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain launched on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

