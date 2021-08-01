Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

