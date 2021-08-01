Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $3,927.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

