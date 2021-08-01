Katalyo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,988.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $10,988.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.36 or 1.00007948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00826052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

