Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.52 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00013897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $387.20 million and approximately $164.98 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00217505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $999.71 or 0.02517793 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,295,880 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

