Kava.io Price Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00013253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $386.69 million and $138.16 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00213702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.53 or 0.02632335 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,231,237 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

