Kava Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00032283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00215960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00032979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.