KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

