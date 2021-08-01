Keep3rV1 Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $89.11 or 0.00216666 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00800831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

