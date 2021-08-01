KeeperDAO Price Reaches $154.42 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $90.53 million and $1.52 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $154.42 or 0.00388126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00799162 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091088 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,217 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

