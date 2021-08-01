Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 232.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

