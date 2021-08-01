Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to Hold

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GLAPF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

