Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.