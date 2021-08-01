Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

KTCC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 41.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

