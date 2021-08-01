KeyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $14,738.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,110.99 or 1.00175249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00835725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470,329 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

