Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

KEYS opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

