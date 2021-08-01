KickToken [new] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $2.06 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00788737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039868 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,338,158 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars.

