Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

KMB opened at $135.72 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

