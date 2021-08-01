Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $$99.25 during midday trading on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.