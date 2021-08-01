KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KLDiscovery stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

