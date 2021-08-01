Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.15

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Kleros has a total market cap of $93.54 million and $1.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

