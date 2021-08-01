Klever Market Cap Tops $134.59 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $134.59 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00137639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.23 or 1.00081033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.44 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.