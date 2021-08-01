Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Get Knights Group alerts:

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

LON KGH traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 410 ($5.36). The stock had a trading volume of 230,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.66. The stock has a market cap of £342.16 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.