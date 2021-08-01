KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. KnoxFS (new) has a market capitalization of $192,096.54 and $13,158.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 422,646 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

