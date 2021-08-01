KOK (KOK) Price Tops $1.94

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $208.60 million and $3.08 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004686 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.