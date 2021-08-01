Komodo Hits Market Cap of $109.57 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $109.57 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00289448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00141142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008494 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,017,823 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.