Konomi Network (KONO) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

