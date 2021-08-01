Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.38. 281,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.